The search for a 22-year-old man who mysteriously disappeared from Whistler, B.C. last year has come to a tragic end.

Police confirm William Lynskey's remains were found in Banff National Park in late April. A hiker made the grim discovery near Lake Minnewanka, and Alberta's medical examiner verified Lynskey's identity using dental records.

Though the cause of death hasn't been confirmed, police said it doesn't appear suspicious.

Earlier that month, a fresh clue about the young man's whereabouts led his mother, Heather Lynskey, to travel to Alberta in the hopes of finding him.

The family had learned that cleaners at a shopping centre in Banff found his driver's licence lodged in the crack of a leather chair.

"It's the first and only sign we've had of my son possibly still being out there somewhere," Lynskey told CTV News in April.

Police said at the time that they were holding out hope that Lynksey was out travelling, though they treated the disappearance as a serious missing person case.

CCTV footage captured the missing man boarding a Greyhound bus in Vancouver back in April 2017. He checked into the Century Casino and Hotel in Edmonton the next day, and his cellphone pinged near Calgary days after that.

He was 21 when he vanished, and six months away from graduating from BCIT.

Alberta's medical examiner is continuing to investigate Lynskey's death with help from the Banff and Whistler RCMP detachments.

