VANCOUVER -- A body found in a burned-out vehicle at a South Burnaby towing lot was likely been in the vehicle for a week before being discovered.

Burnaby Mounties were called to Mundie’s Towing and Recovery on Thorne Avenue Wednesday after human remains were found in a vehicle. Homicide investigators were quickly called in.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the body was found in a vehicle that had been discovered on fire in Burnaby just a few kilometres away, on Meadow Avenue, the previous Wednesday.

Video from the night of July 22 shows both RCMP and Vancouver police at the fire scene, with a badly burned vehicle being towed out of a grassy area.

“The vehicle sustained such significant damage that police were unable to immediately complete a thorough examination,” Const. Harrison Mohr with IHIT said in a news release on Thursday.

“The vehicle was subsequently taken to a tow yard in Burnaby, to allow the hazardous gases associated with a recently burned vehicle time to subside prior to further inspection.”

Police did not confirm who found the remains on Wednesday.

RCMP also returned to the scene of the original car fire on Thursday. Officers taped off a grassy area, including a patch that had been burned.

The RCMP’s Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team was at the towing yard much of Thursday, and IHIT said they would be “meticulously going through the debris piece by piece.”

“They will be looking to try to identify the human remains found inside, and to search for any evidence left behind by the suspects,” Mohr said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.