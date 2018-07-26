

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after a body was found in the remnants of a cabin that burned down near Chilliwack Lake earlier this week.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a property on East Paulsen Road, and had fully engulfed the cabin by the time firefighters arrived.

After the blaze was extinguished, crews discovered a person dead. The RCMP and coroners are still working to confirm the deceased's identity.

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.

"At this stage of the fire examination there is no evidence to suggest the fire was a random act," Cpl. Mike Rail said in a news release.

In the aftermath of the fire, neighbours said the cabin's full-time resident was unaccounted for, and that his car was parked out front.

Mounties said they expect the area around the property to remain cordoned off for some time as investigators continue gathering evidence.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.