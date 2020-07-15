VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a fire in a wooded area on the border of Langley and Surrey.

Mounries said the brush fire was reported before 11 a.m. Wednesday near 49A Avenue and 196A Street.

The body was discovered when the fire was extinguished.

Mounties have provided no details on the deceased, whose cause of death is not yet known.

They're calling the death and the fire "suspicious" as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang in Surrey