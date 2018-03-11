

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a suspicious death after they retrieved a man's body from the Fraser River near Steveston Harbour Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Richmond RCMP officers responded to the 7000 block of Dyke Road after getting a report about a man in the water.

They pulled the man out and performed first aid until he was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a Richmond resident in his early 70s and was not known to police.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release that the circumstances surrounding the man's death are suspicious and police are investigating with help from the BC Coroner's Service.

"We are asking for the public’s assistance for any information regarding this incident. If someone drove, cycled, or walked in this area and noticed anything around the morning of March 10, please contact our Serious Crimes Unit,” said Hwang.

The Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit can be reached at 604-278-1212 or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.