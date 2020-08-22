VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a body was found in the Fraser River in their city Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene in the 3600 block of River Road, near Cornwall Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. to respond to a body in the water.

The body has since been recovered, police say, adding that there is no risk to the public.

The BC Coroners Service also attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is in its preliminary stages. They're asking anyone with information about the incident to call 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2020-22665. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.