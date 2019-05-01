

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out vehicle Tuesday.

Officers were called to a remote area east of Oliver at around 8:40 a.m. where a burnt Ford pickup truck had been found.

In a statement issued the next day, the local RCMP detachment said first responders found a body among the debris.

Oliver RCMP are partnering with the Southeast Major Crime Unit, the BC Coroners Service and forensic experts as they investigate.

The victim's identity has not been revealed.

"Due to extensive damage to the vehicle, the model and type has not been positively confirmed, however, there is some indication the vehicle was previously stolen out of Penticton," police said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze and the identity of the person found inside.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.