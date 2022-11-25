Body found in burned vehicle in Maple Ridge, homicide investigators called

Homicide investigators have been called after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Maple Ridge Thursday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Friday that they were called to the 14300 block of 256th Street around 11:15 p.m. for "a report of a vehicle fully engulfed."

After the Maple Ridge Fire Department had extinguished the blaze, police searched the vehicle and located a body.

Police described the discovery as a "suspicious death."

"It is still in the early stages of the investigation and the Ridge Meadows RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT)," Mounties said in their release.

"It is unknown at this time if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

The area where the vehicle fire occurred is near the north end of 256th Street, not far from the southern boundary of Golden Ears Provincial Park and about two kilometres south of Alouette Lake, according to Google Maps.

Anyone who has dash cam video recorded in Maple Ridge between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight should contact the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448, police said. Witnesses can also contact IHIT by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.