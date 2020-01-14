VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help to solve what they've referred to as a suspicious death in Burnaby.

Joseph Vincent Morrissey was found dead in the street Monday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement the next day.

Police have not provided a cause of death, but said the 51-year-old from Vancouver appeared to have injuries "consistent with foul play." He was found on 4th Street near Robert Burnaby Park shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Few details have been provided about Morrissey, but police said they believe his death was not random and was connected to the drug trade.

IHIT asked those who know the deceased to come forward with information on what he was doing prior to his death. Investigators believe he'd been meeting with someone.

Officers also seek dash cam video captured in the area of Lakefield Drive and 4th Street between 4 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. Anyone who was walking or driving in the area and may have witnessed suspicious activity is also asked to contact IHIT.

Tips can be left at 1-877-551-4448, or by email.

Anyone wanting to pass on information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In the statement sent by IHIT, Burnaby RCMP addressed potential concerns from residents of the area.

"We understand that incidents like this can be shocking, particularly because they don't happen often in our city and we are committed to working with IHIT to advance this investigation," Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh said.