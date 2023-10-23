Body found at site of explosion in Langley: homicide investigators

The site of an explosion at a rural property in Langley on Sunday is now a crime scene, homicide investigators said.

The blast happened around 2:15 p.m. at a residence in the 24300 block of 8 Avenue, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Intergrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News Monday.

He said several neighbours heard and felt the explosion as it happened and called 911.

Responding RCMP and firefighters found an outbuilding on the property on fire.

Later in the evening, firefighters found human remains inside the outbuilding.

Pierotti said the BC Coroners Service found “sufficient evidence” at the scene that suggested the person’s death was the result of foul play, so IHIT was called in.

He added the person—who has not yet been identified—is the only known victim.

“We’re unable to determine at this point yet whether they’re male or female, age range, anything like that,” Pierotti said.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation. We are working with the Langley RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and Arson Unit to advance what’s now become a homicide investigation,” Pierotti said.

“Our investigators will continue to be in the area throughout the upcoming days, canvassing for witnesses and for residential CCTV footage. If you have information and have yet to speak with police, please contact IHIT or the Langley RCMP immediately.”

Anyone who was driving in the 24300 block of 8 Avenue between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and has dash-cam video or information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.