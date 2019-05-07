

CTV News Vancouver





Police have cordoned off part of a McDonald's parking lot in Abbotsford after a body was discovered on the property Tuesday.

Few details have been confirmed, but authorities said the deceased was found outside the fast food franchise's location on South Fraser Way near Bourquin Crescent.

The cause of death hasn't been confirmed, but Abbotsford police told CTV News it doesn't appear to be suspicious or a suicide.

The BC Coroners Service has been called to the scene.