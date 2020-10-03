VANCOUVER -- The bodily remains of a 27-year-old Whitehorse woman have been identified in a burned-out SUV found in the North Okanagan.

Police are treating the case as a homicide, after having found and identified the remains as those of Erin Chelsea Borgford on Sept. 20.

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has maintained conduct of this investigation as it is being treated as a homicide,” reads an RCMP press release.

“Following the autopsy and notification of next of kin, investigators are able to confirm the remains were that of Erin Chelsea Borgford, age 27 years old … (who was) residing in Whitehorse at the time of her death.”

RCMP say they are looking for information from anyone who may have seen Borgford driving the grey 2014 Nissan Rogue on Saturday, Sept. 19, or who may have dashcam footage of the Westside Road area in Vernon on the same day, or early in the morning of Sunday, Sept. 20.

The 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV was spotted on fire on Louis Estates Road just off Westside Road last Sunday morning. After putting out the blaze, firefighters discovered the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.