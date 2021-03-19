VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to a residential area of Richmond, B.C., after two bodies were found at the scene of a fire.

Mounties with the RCMP's Richmond detachment said they were called to the site shortly before 5 a.m. Friday to help direct traffic as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews then made the grisly discovery inside, the RCMP said in an emailed statement several hours later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to help with the investigation on Rathburn Drive near Chaledecott Drive.

It's a residential area not far from Westminster Highway and Highway 91.

Mounties say evidence is being gathered and no further information would be released at this time.

Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to contact IHIT or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.