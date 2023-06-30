Boat theft keeping Kelowna RCMP busy, with 15 vessels reported stolen in single week

For the second time in as many days, boat theft in Kelowna has Mounties asking the public to keep an eye out.

A 21-foot 1998 Beige Regal with a green stripe around it was reported stolen on Thursday, Kelowna RCMP said in a statement the following day.

The boat was being transported on a Duel Axle trailer with an unknown license plate and was last seen in the 800 block of Academy Way, according to police.

"It's important to keep key information such as license plate numbers, serial numbers, and distinctive descriptions of your belongings. These details can assist the police in locating and returning stolen property," said spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the RCMP release.

Mounties are urging anyone with dash cam video, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Thursday night, to contact them at 250-762-3300. The file number for this case is 2023-36789.

The latest boat theft means a total of 15 vessels have been stolen in Kelowna this week, according to Mounties.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP received a call from a business in the 800 block of McCurdy Place, where the manager says 14 aluminum fishing boats were stolen from a locked compound.

"This theft is a significant loss to this business, especially coming out of a pandemic and going into what should be the height of their busy season," Della-Paolera wrote in a statement Thursday.

The 14 missing Marlon Jon boats—which include seven 10-footers, six 12-footers and one 14-foot vessel—were stored along a fence inside a compound that’s visible from Highway 97, police say.

Anyone who was in the area between June 20 and 27 and witnessed suspicious activity, including a truck carrying multiple matching boats, is being asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at the same number above. In this case, the reference file number is 2023-36184.

For tipsters who wish to remain anonymous, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, as well as through www.crimestroppers.net.