A cargo boat fire broke out Tuesday morning between the Pattullo and Port Mann bridges, marking the third fire in the industrial area in as many months.

The boat’s owner, who also owns a demolition company, told CTV News the vessel is being decommissioned. The ship-breaking crew cutting through a wall in the engine room when the spray-on foam attached to it caught fire.

Owner Jordan Rowand described it as a small fire and believes it will be contained shortly after noon.

A witness on scene said it sparked just before 10 a.m. on the Fraser River near 138 Street and 11 Avenue.

On Oct. 9 and Aug. 10, two separate barges carrying crushed cars burst into flames, sending heavy plumes of smoke into Metro Vancouver.

An Environment Ministry spokesperson said the same company was involved in both of those incidents, but not Tuesday's fire.

More to come…