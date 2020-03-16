*** Event Update: Non-profit organizers cancel the 2020 BMO Vancouver Marathon amid COVID-19 concerns. Click here for more information. ***

BMO Vancouver Marathon and Half Marathon

Sunday, May 3

bmovanmarathon.ca

Randked as one of the top destination marathons in the world, the BMO Vancouver Marathon is a scenic Boston qualifier that takes runners ona 42.2km (26.2 miles) adventure past beaches, through natural parks, and along Vancouver's seawall - the world's longest uniterrupted waterfront path. Vancouver's only marathon offers 70% shoreline views and stunning scenery. Experinece this world-class event for yourself!

