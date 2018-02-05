

CTV Vancouver

BMO Vancouver Marathon and Half Marathon

Sunday, May 6

bmovanmarathon.ca

Ranked one of the top destination marathons in the world, the BMO Vancouver Marathon is a scenic Boston Qualifier that takes runners on a 42.2KM (26.2 miles) adventure past beaches, through natural parks, and along Vancouver's only marathon offers 70% shoreline views and stunning scenery. Experience this world-class event for yourself!

With the whole city behind you, you're bound to reach your goal! Discover one of the world's most livable cities by foot and witness the community support that has encapsulated the event since its inception in 1972.

In addition to the full marathon, the running weekend includes a half marathon - voted Vancouver's Best, plus an 8KM, Relay and Kid's Run!

The BMO Vancouver Half Marathon takes place on a separate course than the Marathon, offering runners a unique cultural perspective of Vancouver.

Learn more about the routes and registration online at bmovanmarathon.ca