Bluebird day as skiers and snowboarders open the season at Whistler Blackcomb

Under a cloudless sparkling blue sky in Whistler, skiers and snowboarders strapped in for an opening day many have been looking forward to for a long time.

A mixture of natural and man-made snow, the base at the peak of the mountain is about 57 cm.

But for the next several weeks, people will need to ride the gondola over the bare runs at the base of the mountain to get to the fresh powder at the top.

"It's not unusual at this time of the year to be skiing to the mid-mountain and we'll build up from there," said Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath. It's certainly early in the season and it's never really a sign of how the season is going to pan out."

Down in the village, the influx of tourists and staff from the ski hill is the engine that drives the local economy.

But, according to the resort municipality's mayor, most locals aren't thinking about those benefits on opening day because they are also anxious to hit the slopes.

"This is kind of like Christmas for us. We've been waiting for it for a while," said Jack Crompton. "We've been looking up at the top of the mountain as we drive by, watching the snow fall, and getting ready to get on the hill so it's a pretty exciting day."

Many locals opt for a season pass — giving them unrestricted access to the mountain.

Those planning a day trip to Whistler Blackcomb can expect to pay between $142 and $299 for a single lift ticket.

Various multi-day packages available online can bring down the price per day.

"Of course, planning in advance is critical," said Trembath. It's a bit like buying an airline ticket these days. You really do want to plan in advance."