Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.

VANCOUVER -

As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.

Coincidentally, another storm tore through the province on a different Nov. 15, and it was bad enough to make Environment Canada's annual list of top 10 weather stories.

Exactly 15 years ago, residents of parts of B.C. were dealing with BC Hydro outages, checking road reports and potentially mopping out basements as the second of two storms in 10 days pounded the coastline.

Environment Canada wrote in a summary that the first storm, dubbed the Pineapple Express, struck on Nov. 5. It rained for 15 straight hours, and caused flooding in affected areas – especially in Chilliwack where the rivers were already brimming.

The storm triggered mudslides, washouts and flooding, the agency said, and was followed five days later with rain and wind strong enough to ground aircraft and halt BC Ferries.

"None of the November tempests had the impact of the storm on November 15," the weather agency wrote in a recap written in December 2006.

BC Hydro said it was the worst storm in two years.

"Before noon, the storm had blocked seven provincial highways, toppled power lines leaving an estimated 200,000 in eight communities without electricity, and collapsed a steel-framed building under construction in East Vancouver," Environment Canada's meteorologists wrote.

Fortunately no one was seriously injured.

There were dozens of landslides that muddied the waters in three Vancouver reservoirs, meaning two million residents were advised to boil their water.

Tapwater was deemed unsafe even to use to wash produce, the weather network said, and it remained in place for nearly one million people in the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and the North Shore for 10 days.

"But just when you thought it couldn't get worse, it did!" Environment Canada wrote.

Ten days later the area was hit with snow. A lot of snow. Record snow falls were noted over six days, and an Arctic outflow meant the temperature fell to -12 C in Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada's forecast posted on this Nov. 15 only covers seven days, but so far, there's no snow expected.