VANCOUVER -- While some parts of the Lower Mainland are starting to thaw after days of freezing temperatures, others are still under extreme weather warnings.

Vancouver's forecast is starting to warm up, with the city expected to see a high of 2 C Thursday and possible rain, according to Environment Canada. Lows could dip to -1 C, however, bringing a chance of flurries or freezing rain.

But that's not the case for all parts of the Lower Mainland. The Howe Sound region, for example, was placed under a blizzard warning early Thursday morning. Gusty winds, extremely limited visibility and blowing snow were all expected in the area that includes Squamish and Bowen Island.

About five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate and even though high temperatures were forecast to reach -3 C, wind chill could make it feel like -21 C, Environment Canada warned.

In Whistler, a winter storm warning was issued with "hazardous winter conditions" expected. Wind chill could make it feel like -25 C and up to 10 centimetres of snow is predicted to accumulate.

Out in the Fraser Valley, an Arctic outflow warning has been renewed for Chilliwack and Hope.

"Strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values are expected or occurring," Environment Canada's warning said.

"Cold arctic air will continue to funnel out of the Fraser Valley this morning producing northeast winds of 40 to 60 km/h. The strong winds combined with cold temperatures will generate wind chill values of -20 C or lower."

By next week, however, the entire region is expected to warm up and see above-freezing temperatures. Vancouver is predicted to see highs of 8 or 9 C and rain starting on Monday.