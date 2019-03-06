

CTV Vancouver

Black & White Gala Celebration

presented by Dreams Take Flight

Saturday, April 6

River Rock Casino Resort, Richmond

galafordreams.com

Join CTV Morning Live's Co-Anchor, Jason Pires as he emcee's a magical evening in support of Dreams Take Flight. Enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by the award winning chefs of River Rock Casino Resort. Dance the night away to the sounds of SideOne. Plus there will be raffles, live and silent auctions and the opportunity to help some very special children!

Dreams Take Flight is a registered national non-profit charity dedicated to providing the trip-of-a-lifetime to children with physical, mental, social and medical challenges. The Vancouver chapter has been taking deserving children with special needs from around British Columbia, to Disneyland since 1993!