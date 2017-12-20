

CTV Vancouver





There are no more active weather warnings for B.C.'s South Coast, but this week's snowstorm has still left behind dangerous driving conditions in many areas.

Temperatures dropped overnight, turning melted snow into patches of black ice, particularly on some of the side streets in the region.

The City of Surrey said crews worked through the night clearing and salting roads using 62 pieces of equipment, including 24 dump trucks and 10 brine trucks.

"There were about 40 trucks out last night. Same thing will continue around the clock until there's no further issues," traffic operations manager Ray Kerr told CTV News.

"As far as salt goes… we've got a large inventory. We're sitting with around 15,000 tonnes."

Fortunately, most of the main roads have been cleared, but drivers are still urged to take their time and exercise caution.

Some motorists had to take a few extra minutes scraping ice off their windows on Wednesday mornings, something that's likely to be part of many people's regular routine this week thanks to below-zero temperatures.

Vancouver officials have also reminded property owners of their responsibility to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks by 10 a.m. the morning after a snowfall. Failure to do so, even on weekends, can result in steep fines.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim