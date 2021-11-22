Black Friday Tech Deals at The Source

VANCOUVER -

When it comes to holiday shopping this year, people will not want to delay.

Many sought-after items are expected to sell out early.

Tech expert Rachel Hunter joined CTV Morning Live and shared that Black Friday savings have already begun at The Source.

If a price drops further on an item purchased, customers can be assured that it will be matched until December 1st with their Best Price Guarantee.

These were the top tech picks from Hunter.

Gifts for the Gamer: The world of gaming continues to grow. The Nintendo Switch is going to be a popular item for under the tree. Hunter recommends adding some of the latest games, a comfortable gaming headset and a carrying case for the Switch to your shopping list.

Gifts for the Music Lover: There is no shortage of tech that offers great sound at The Source. Hunter recommends Beats Studio Buds if you have a music lover to shop for. They offer bold and noticeable style, noise cancellation for blocking out sounds, and ambient mode for when you want to stay aware of what is happening around you.

Gifts for Self Care: Smartwatches offer an array of health and wellness features. Hunter recommends the Fitbit Sense, which monitors heart rhythm, sleep patterns, and can pick up and alert you to increasing stress.

There are many ways to shop at The Source with items available in-store, online, or can be reserved for curbside pickup.

For more holiday inspiration people can check out The Source Gift guide.