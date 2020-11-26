VANCOUVER -- It is Black Friday, which means many people are looking to snag those holiday shopping deals.

Beauty expert Karen Malcolm-Pye joined CTV Morning Live to share some of her favourite finds this year.

Malcolm-Pye mentioned that technology has come a long way in regards to beauty accessories.

For those that want to enjoy ease of styling with a professional, look she recommends Hot Tools Signature Series.

Her favourite products from them include the Hot Tools Signature Series One Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer and Hair Dryer. This can quickly create salon-worthy blowouts.

The multi-styler heated brush was another one of her favourites and she says it can revive locks and make styles last even longer.

Malcolm-Pye was excited to share that the Shoppers Drug Mart super beauty buys sale is on.

One of her favourite finds there was the Quo Beauty Holiday Collection.

Self-care is something we are all after during this difficult year.

To get a little indulgent at home, Malcolm-Pye recommended checking out the Black Friday sale at The Body Shop.

Items are 30 per cent off, site wide.

From Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo to a Himalayan Charcoal Glow Mask, they have tons of items to give as gifts or enjoy at home.