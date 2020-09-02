Bears are a fairly common sight around Whistler Village – but spotting one in a hotel lobby is a different story.

That's what happened July 13, in the Four Seasons Hotel at the foot of one of North America's most popular ski destinations.

Early morning security footage from the hotel captured a black bear sauntering in on all fours and sniffing the rarified air of the luxurious lobby.

That's when a manager hopped into action and escorted the ursine guest back outdoors.

"Even though this is a rare occurrence, our team is very well trained to handle these encounters given the wildlife who also live in and around this beautiful destination," wrote a Four Seasons Whistler spokesperson to CTV News Vancouver.

Luckily none of the hotel's human guests met face-to-snout with the bear before it was taken out of the hotel.