Black bear in B.C.'s Kootenays blamed for mangling car in attempted break-in

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

1957-2022

1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65

Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener