

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A Metro Vancouver mountain biker has shared some hair-raising video of a black bear stalking him and two friends for more than a kilometre.

The three men were biking Mount Seymour's TNT Trail on Sept. 27, when they spotted a black bear walking toward them further up the trail. Brad Martyn, who captured the drama on his helmet-mounted camera, urged his friends to hurry down the trail to leave the bear behind.

The three continued down the challenging trail, a black diamond run, as the animal kept chasing them. They came to a stop about a kilometre down the trail, thinking they'd ditched the bear, only to see it emerge from the trees a few seconds later. This time, it was much closer.

At that point, the men changed strategies. They huddled together and lifted their bikes up, yelling to scare the bear away. Eventually, it left them alone and they were able to continue to the parking lot.

"We're all safe. It's a good story. A little scary," Martyn said in the video he posted to YouTube Tuesday.