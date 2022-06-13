Black bear charges, bites woman on trail north of Whistler, B.C.

Conservation officers have closed a trail north of Whistler, B.C., after a woman was bitten by a black bear Monday morning.

The woman was walking in the popular Riverside Wetlands recreation area in Pemberton shortly after 9:30 a.m. when the animal charged at her, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post.

Authorities did not reveal the extent of the woman's injuries, but said she received medical treatment.

"Specialists are examining the attack site and interviewing the victim as their investigation continues," the BCCOS wrote. "In co-ordination with the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, the trail has been closed."

Bright red signage has been posted asking the public to keep away from the area until it is deemed safe.

The Riverside Wetlands area is a short distance from downtown Pemberton, and has several trails for walking, running and biking, according to the district's website.