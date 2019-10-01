Video of a chaotic incident in Chilliwack has been viewed by tens of thousands on YouTube.

The footage appears to show an attempted hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon.

Security video shot from a home on Reeves Avenue and Rotary Street begins shortly before 4 p.m.

In the first shot, a black pickup truck is seen blowing through a stop sign -- before wildly crashing into the back of a parked car.

The driver then backs up their badly damaged truck, attempting to flee the scene.

At the same time two pedestrians who witness the incident are seen trying to stop the driver from driving away.

A person from a nearby home is also seen running after the damaged pickup at full sprint.

Chilliwack RCMP confirms they are investigating the incident and the driver has been identified.

Police have not yet charged anyone.