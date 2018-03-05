Bishop's University student from B.C. dies after fall in Dominican Republic
Ben Houtman of Vancouver is shown in a family handout photo.Ben Houtman, 21, of Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Houtman Family MANDATORY CREDIT
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 7:54PM PST
MONTREAL - A Bishop's University student has been killed and another injured after a fall in the Dominican Republic.
University officials say Ben Houtman, who was from Vancouver, died early Saturday morning.
His family says in a separate statement that Houtman was the victim of an accidental fall.
Houtman, 21, was part of a group of 30 students who had gone on a spring break trip that wasn't organized by the university.
He had been a student at the university since 2014, enrolled at the Williams School of Business.
The university says the other student involved in the fall has been hospitalized.