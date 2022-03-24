Billie Eilish fans start lining up 13 hours before Vancouver concert

Young Billie Eilish fans started lining up for her Vancouver concert more than 13 hours early on Thursday, including one teenager who flew across the country for the show.

Several ticketholders for the "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" performance began queueing up outside Rogers Arena at 6 a.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert. Floor seats for the show are general admission.

One 15-year-old girl told CTV News she travelled all the way from Nova Scotia to be there. She was originally planning to attend the Montreal tour stop last month before it was rescheduled, a decision that was blamed on local COVID-19 guildelines.

"I was supposed to go to Montreal but then it got postponed, so I came here," the teenager said, adding that seeing Eilish was worth the eight-hour flight with a stopover in Calgary.

"Absolutely, I'd do anything for her."

Another local fan, who was sitting on the ground with a blanket, said she woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday to ensure she'd get a spot close to the stage when the doors finally opened.

"Ground feels cold and hard. I can't feel my butt. It's fine though, we're good," she said.

The concert will be Eilish's first in Vancouver since before the pandemic. The "Bad Guy" and "Lost Cause" singer had to cancel a previously scheduled tour stop in the city in April 2020 because of the global crisis.