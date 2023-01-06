Bikes abandoned in TransLink parkades being donated to charity

Cyclists using TransLink's bike parkades for cheap long-term storage could soon be in for an unpleasant surprise.

TransLink has announced plans to remove any "abandoned or discarded" bicycles in the parkades and donate them to charity, beginning later this month.

"Long-term storage in bike parkades is prohibited to ensure customers have space for same-day use," the transit provider said in a news release Thursday. "This cleanout will free up bike parking space before the spring and summer months, when the parkades are most used by customers."

Metro Vancouver Transit Police will start placing removable tags on parked bicycles next week, along with detailed descriptions of each one. Officers won't begin the process of removing tagged bikes until Jan. 26.

TransLink said it will check police databases to determine if any of the bicycles were stolen before donating them to the PEDAL Society's Pedals for the People program, which provides bikes to those in need.

Bike parkade users pay $1 per day, but the fees are capped at $8 a month.

The 11 parkades located at bus and SkyTrain stations across Metro Vancouver make up the "largest transit-integrated bike parkade network in Canada," according to TransLink.