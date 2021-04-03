VANCOUVER -- Interior Health is advising those who attended a party in a restaurant at Big White Ski Resort on Monday to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

In a letter to the resort, which has been posted on the resort's website, Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer for Interior Health, writes that those who attended the gathering "have put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19."

The party at Charley Victoria's All Day Après happened on the evening of March 29, shortly after provincial health officials had announced a temporary ban on indoor dining that would take effect at midnight that evening and is scheduled to last until April 19.

Video of the party, which showed a crowd of maskless young people drinking and dancing on tables, drew swift condemnation from the resort.

Big White has since moved to terminate the restaurant's lease, and owner Justin Reid issued an apology, saying he hosted the party "out of pure selfish frustration over the recent announcement regarding COVID restrictions in our community."

Interior Health has not issued a public exposure notice regarding the event. There are currently no active public exposures listed on the health authority's website.

Mema's letter does not say that anyone at the gathering has tested positive for the coronavirus, only that "COVID-19 activity is increasing across the Interior, including Big White."

"As such, we are asking anyone who was at this recent event to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19," the letter reads. "Individuals who have symptoms should arrange to get a COVID-19 test immediately."

Tests can be booked online through the health authority's website or by calling 877-740-7747.