VANCOUVER -- The number of cases related to the Big White COVID-19 cluster has now reached 76.

On Friday, Interior Health released a statement adding 16 new cases to the ski resort cluster that has made national headlines and been blamed on partying and group housing.

“Our investigation continues to reveal most cases are related to (the) COVID-19 transmission that occurred within group housing, social events and gatherings,” reads the statement.

The update comes shortly after Big White Ski Resort said it had fired “a number” of staff after the cluster of COVID-19 cases was discovered earlier this week.

According to the health authority, 44 people from the cluster live on Big White Mountain, and 19 people have recovered. To help contain the cluster, self-isolation housing for those who’ve been infected has been set up at the resort.

Michael Ballingall, the senior vice-president for the Kelowna, B.C., resort, says in an email that the staff were let go either for violating the provincial health officer's orders or the resort's own contracts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ballingall says the resort has a zero-tolerance policy on such matters, while he wouldn't say how many people were let go.

A statement posted on the resort's website says it requires all staff to sign a health declaration before starting work each day and to follow all provincial health rules.

The Interior Health authority says “risk remains low” for people who want to visit Big White as long as they follow public health guidelines.

The resort is home to more than 150 staff each ski season.

Interior Health says everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 at Big White is required to self-isolate and public health workers are following up with their close contacts while testing at the resort is ongoing.



With files from The Canadian Press.