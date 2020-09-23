VANCOUVER -- The president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities says B.C.'s larger cities have been harder hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic than smaller ones.

Maja Tait, who is also the mayor of Sooke, says larger municipalities faced the most layoffs and closures and their transit systems were hard hit.

Tait says the pandemic has flipped priorities and plans.

The union represents local governments in B.C. and provides members an opportunity to share information and make policy.