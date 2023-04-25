'Big change': Weekend weather in Metro Vancouver set to be summer-like

Summer-like weather is in the forecast for the weekend in Metro Vancouver, bringing a brief reprieve from soggy and chilly conditions that have characterized the start of spring.

Brett Anderson, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather, says the region has seen 160 per cent of normal rainfall levels in April, along with slightly below-average temperatures.

"This pattern coming up is going to reverse that for sure, big change," he told CTV News.

The forecast for the end of the month shows temperatures are set to climb above 20 C starting on Thursday and reach highs of 26 C in some parts of the region.

"We're looking at well above normal temperatures. The reason being, we're finally going to have a strong ridge of high pressure building right along the west coast of North America," Anderson explains, noting that this means both stormy weather and cold air will bypass the South Coast.

"It's going to be beautiful weather, there's no question about that," he adds.

But, according to Anderson, the sunny and dry weather won’t stick around for more than a few days. The forecast through the end of May calls for conditions that will be slightly cooler than normal, with near-normal levels of precipitation.

"Take advantage of this nice stretch of weather because things are going to change," Anderson advises.

Accuweather has not yet released its official forecast for summer, but early indications are that the Lower Mainland is in for normal rainfall levels and below-average temperatures. Anderson says water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are below normal, which will have an overall cooling effect on coastal regions.

However, Anderson also notes that conditions can vary dramatically across the province and that the potential for dry and hot conditions to fuel wildfires is something that forecasters are keeping an eye on.

The BC Wildfire Service released its first seasonal outlook on April 13, predicting "a relatively normal spring pattern." But the service also said last fall's drought conditions are continuing to impact several regions in the province, contributing to "unusually advanced fire behaviour for this time of year."