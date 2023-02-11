Big Brothers needed to meet growing demand in Greater Vancouver

The rush is on to find Big Brothers in Greater Vancouver as demand grows.

Over the last few months, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver says the number of children in need of its services has risen, and the organization is ramping up its recruiting efforts to find adults to pair with children in need.

"We need volunteers," said Norman Galimski of Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver.

"We don't have enough, and it's a crisis."

The organization says Surrey has been hit the hardest by the lack of volunteers, as the number of children far exceeds the number of eligible adults, resulting in extensive waiting lists.

Due to shortage, the group has been forced close its program in Surrey to new families as it tries to recruit new Big Brothers.

The organization is looking for over 100 Big Brothers in Greater Vancouver, but immediately needs 30 just in Surrey.

"In Surrey, the average wait time is two years, and there are kids on our wait pool waiting more than two years, and sometimes they won't get that mentor in their life," said Galimski.

Galimski says anyone interested can apply online.

According to Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland, that organization has yet to experience an acute shortage of volunteers.

Roland Wood applied to be a Big Brother in Vancouver 11 years ago and was matched with Alex Sterloff, who was seven years old.

Over the last decade, Wood has spent multiple hours a week with Sterloff going to sporting events, playing games and just talking.

"Seeing him graduate from elementary school to high school, getting his first job, so all of those big moments, and being able to be there for that is especially rewarding," said Wood.

Now 18, Sterloff is set to graduate from the Big Brother program.

On Saturday, he told CTV News about the impact Wood had on his life, whether it was keeping him out of trouble or being there in times of need, he credits his Big Brother for helping him become the person he is today.

"He's like my dad. He's my second dad, so whatever I need, he's there for me. I go to him whenever I need to talk to someone," said Sterloff, while sitting next to Wood.

As Sterloff leaves the "little brother" title behind him, he plans to follow in Wood's footsteps, learn the sport of scuba diving, and travel the world before returning to Vancouver to pursue post-secondary education.