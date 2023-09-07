Bicycle thieves, be warned: 'Bait bikes' planted around New Westminster

Authorities are planting "bait bikes" in neighbourhoods across New Westminster in an attempt to deter thieves.

The New Westminster Police Department said the trap bikes, which are being placed in various undisclosed locations this month, are equipped with technology that can help track and identify anyone who attempts to steal one.

"In both 2021 and 2022 we saw just under 100 bikes reported stolen," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release. "We’re hoping the bait bike program will serve as a significant deterrent."

Authorities also urged cyclists to add their bike's serial number to Project 529, a free online registry used by law enforcement to help return stolen property to its rightful owners.

"Many people heavily depend on their bikes to get where they need to go," said Leaver. "Registering your bike with Project 529 can help reduce the chance of your bike being stolen, and, in the unfortunate event that it is, increase the chance that your bike is recovered and successfully returned."

A number of other police departments across the Lower Mainland have used bait bikes to discourage thefts, including in Richmond, where an alleged thief was nabbed just minutes after the trap was set in 2020.