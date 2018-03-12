

Vancouver is the only Canadian stop on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's second joint concert tour.

A long list of dates for the pair's "On the Run II" tour was revealed Monday, revealing the power couple will be making stops across Europe and North America this summer and fall.

Of the 36 cities, only one concert will be held on Canadian soil. They're scheduled to perform at BC Place on Oct. 2.

The following is a full list of OTR II dates:

Europe

June 6 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, U.K.

June 9 – Hampden Park, Glasgow, U.K.

June 13 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, U.K.

June 15 – London Stadium, London, U.K.

June 19 – Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 23 – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 25 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

June 28 – Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

June 30 – Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

July 3 – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany

July 6 – San Siro, Milan, Italy

July 8 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

July 11 – Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

July 14 – Stade de France, Paris, France

July 17 – Allianz Riviera, Nice, France



North America

July 25 – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

July 28 – FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.

July 30 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.

Aug. 2 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug. 5 – Gillette Stadium, Boston, Mass.

Aug. 8 – US Bank Stadium, Minniapolis, Minn.

Aug. 10 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 13 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Aug. 18 – New Era Field, Buffalo, N.Y.

Aug. 23 – Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 25 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Aug. 29 – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Aug. 31 – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.

Sept. 11 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tex.

Sept. 13 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Sept. 15 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

Sept. 19 – University of Phoenix Stadium, Phoenix, Ariz.

Sept. 22 – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.

Sept. 27 – SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Sept. 29 – Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Oct. 2 – BC Place, Vancouver



The first "On the Run" tour, which spanned North America and included two shows in Paris, made stops in Winnipeg and Toronto.