Beyonce and Jay-Z tour only making one stop in Canada: Vancouver
A still image from the On the Run II tour promotion video is shown. (Youtube / Beyonce)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 3:58PM PDT
Vancouver is the only Canadian stop on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's second joint concert tour.
A long list of dates for the pair's "On the Run II" tour was revealed Monday, revealing the power couple will be making stops across Europe and North America this summer and fall.
Of the 36 cities, only one concert will be held on Canadian soil. They're scheduled to perform at BC Place on Oct. 2.
The following is a full list of OTR II dates:
Europe
June 6 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, U.K.
June 9 – Hampden Park, Glasgow, U.K.
June 13 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, U.K.
June 15 – London Stadium, London, U.K.
June 19 – Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 23 – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
June 25 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
June 28 – Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany
June 30 – Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
July 3 – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany
July 6 – San Siro, Milan, Italy
July 8 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
July 11 – Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain
July 14 – Stade de France, Paris, France
July 17 – Allianz Riviera, Nice, France
North America
July 25 – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
July 28 – FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.
July 30 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.
Aug. 2 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Aug. 5 – Gillette Stadium, Boston, Mass.
Aug. 8 – US Bank Stadium, Minniapolis, Minn.
Aug. 10 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Aug. 13 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
Aug. 18 – New Era Field, Buffalo, N.Y.
Aug. 23 – Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 25 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Aug. 29 – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Aug. 31 – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.
Sept. 11 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tex.
Sept. 13 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.
Sept. 15 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.
Sept. 19 – University of Phoenix Stadium, Phoenix, Ariz.
Sept. 22 – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.
Sept. 27 – SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
Sept. 29 – Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Oct. 2 – BC Place, Vancouver
The first "On the Run" tour, which spanned North America and included two shows in Paris, made stops in Winnipeg and Toronto.