

CTV News Vancouver





The Canada Border Services Agency is warning the public against scams asking for personal information including social insurance numbers and credit card information.

The scams, the agency says, are circulating by email, text message or phone and may seem like they're coming from CBSA officials.

"Telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that appear to be from the CBSA," the agency says in its warning. "Emails may contain CBSA logos, email addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the readers."

The rationale given to victims for why their personal information is needed varies.

However, CBSA is reminding the public that they never request SINs or credit card numbers over telephone or email and if they receive a call or email asking for this information, it's a scam.

Anyone who receives one of these calls, texts or emails is asked to ignore the message and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.