VANCOUVER -- After former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden's wins in 10 states over Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, there have been significant changes in who the betting favourite will be to win the U.S. election, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

President Donald Trump and Biden are now the two betting favourites on PlayNow.com to win the election this November.

Biden went from 10/1 odds two weeks ago to 2/17 odds to become the Democratic presidential nominee. Sanders' odds dropped from 5/6 to 6/1, which BCLC described as a "major" swing.

"U.S. politics is one of the most popular novelty bets on PlayNow.com, focusing on current events and watercooler topics that capture the interest of non-sports bettors," BCLC said in a statement. "In 2019, PlayNow.com players wagered on Donald Trump-related bets, including if the President would be impeached."

However, confidence in Biden appears to be low among bettors in B.C., as he's obtained just 11.5 per cent of Democratic nominee bets compared to 34 per cent on Sanders.

Trump is still the favourite to ultimately win the presidency with 2/3 odds, placing him ahead of Biden with 3/2 odds and Sanders with 13/1 odds.

In December, BCLC said nearly 500 bets were made that Trump would be impeached during his first term. The lottery corporation said people who made that wager won about $19,000 between them.

B.C. was the first Canadian jurisdiction to offer betting on U.S. politics, according to BCLC, and first introduced novelty betting on the U.S. election in 2014.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday