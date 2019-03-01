

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





The prices of sheets can range from $20 to $30 for budget brands to hundreds of dollars for luxury linens. But what good are fitted sheets that don’t fit after you wash them?

Consumer Reports' testers bought multiple brands of cotton sheets from frugal to fine, then put the fitted ones through a strength test, pushing the fabrics and seams to their limit.

Then they checked to see whether the sheets fit foam and spring mattresses of different depths: 8, 10, 14, and 18 inches.

They then washed and dried the sheets. And washed and dried, 25 times, to replicate a year’s worth of laundering.

Samples cut from the sheets were measured before and after washing. The results were surprising.

“Out of the package, all of the sheets CR tested fit on a regular queen-sized mattress. But after the equivalent of a year’s worth of washing, only half of them did,” said Enrique de Paz with Consumer Reports.

After 15 washings, testers couldn’t get the queen set from Casper Cool Supina for $180 to fit on any of the mattresses.

And a set of Amazon Pinzon 400 TC Egyptian Cotton Sateen sheets for $65 were also tough to fit. It took a lot of effort to get the four corners over the edges of any of the mattresses.

What about the expensive sheets?

Porto sheets from the luxury brand Frette for $920 fit all but the thickest mattresses well, with little shrinkage. But testers found some sheets were better for a lot less money.

The queen sheets from Matouk Sierra for $380 fit excellently on all mattress sizes. Although they’re pricey, these were the only sheets tested that fit an 18-inch mattress after a year’s worth of washing, and the fabric was strong. So they could save you money over the long run.

The L.L.Bean Pima Percale sheets for $240 fit the mattresses up to 14 inches well, with little shrinkage after 25 washes. They got excellent marks for strength and are a Consumer Reports Best Buy.

Some other good news? Consumer Reports found that the softness of the sheets, from what you feel in a store to 25 washings later, stayed the same.