VANCOUVER -- As children and parents prepare for the coming school year, one expert says the best way to protect those under 12 who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 is to surround them with people who are immunized.

Dr. Brian Conway, an infectious disease expert and the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, says COVID-19 infections will be a part of the future. With schools set to return to in-person classes soon, and teachers raising concerns about adequate classroom ventilation, Conway is adamant the best layer of protection is vaccination.

"Children will only get infected if they are around people who are infected themselves," he told CTV News in an interview. "The best protection a person can have for not being infected, and the best protection they can afford the children that are around them, is to get vaccinated."

Conway added school environments last year were "among the safest in the province," even without vaccines. He said the controlled environment, where administrators know who comes and leaves, means contact tracing is quick and effective.

"In certain environments where it will be a closed environment, crowded with no ventilation, we might be thinking about the use of masks," Conway said, adding that "we should encourage anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated, to be vaccinated, especially if they're entering the school environment."

Ventilation is a major issue for the BC Teachers' Federation. President Teri Mooring has raised the issue with the Ministry of Education and some progress has been made. In a tweet, Mooring encouraged the province to ensure "adequate safety precautions are in place" due to the rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. A rally is being planned this weekend to highlight concerns about COVID-19 in schools.

In the United States, in regions where vaccination rates are low, the number of children infected, particularly with the Delta variant, has grown significantly in recent weeks. Politicians are also arguing over mask mandates.

"We have to avoid comparing Canada and the United States, because in Canada, within the next two weeks, 80 per cent of the eligible population age 12 and older will be fully vaccinated, whereas in the United States it's barely at 50 per cent fully vaccinated," Conway explained.