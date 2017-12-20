It may not seem like the most romantic gift, but a cordless drill is practical and something many people can use.

But how do you choose the right one for the handy person on your list, or that budding DIY’er?

Consumer Reports tested 26 cordless drills and says they’re more powerful than ever.

“The newest cordless drills we’ve tested are so good you’ll probably never need to use a corded one again,” said Sara Morrow, Consumer Reports home editor.

To see how they handle, testers performed basic tasks. They also used a machine called a dynamometer. It has the ability to control the torque applied to a drill so testers can accurately evaluate power, speed and run time.

Drills with 18-volt batteries and larger were the most powerful.

The $300 Dewalt DCD791D2 earned a Best Buy rating. It offers plenty of power and speed for the seriously handy person on your list.

But there are some 12-volt models that have plenty of power for common tasks.

“So a lighter use drill for hanging art or putting together ready to assemble furniture is a great option for a new homeowner or young person with a new apartment,” Morrow said.

For $280 the Bosch PS32-02 offers the best of both worlds.

“It’s light and easy to handle but it can also deliver when you need a little more power for something like hanging shelves or even installing kitchen cabinets,” explained Morrow.

For less money, another recommended model is the Milwaukee 2407-22 cordless drill which is available at Home Depot. It costs about $179 and handled well with a good charge time.