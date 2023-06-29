Benzodiazepines found in vape juice, Fraser Health warns

Fraser Health issued a warning Thursday about vape juice in the region that has been found to contain benzodiazepines.

According to the health authority, the warning – which was sent out using the system for toxic drug alerts -- was triggered by a positive test in Chilliwack.

"Vape juice containing cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids sold in refillable, unmarked and unbranded cartridges tested positive for benzodiazepines," Fraser Health's website says.

"Reported side effects include: prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting, and blackouts."

Anyone who observes someone experiencing these symptoms is urged to call 911 and the health authority notes that naloxone will not work to reverse the effects of benzodiapeinies.

CTV News has requested more information from Fraser Health. This story will be updated when a response is received.