

CTV Vancouver





Friends of the city’s latest homicide victim are wondering why someone would murder an elderly woman who was disabled.

The woman, named Betty, was in her 80s.

A family friend told CTV News the daughter came to her home on Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street where she made the grisly discovery Saturday.

“She came here yesterday morning and found the mom’s walker on her and found her covered in blood,” Lori Hussey said.

Hussey said Betty lived alone in the apartment and required caregivers since her health had deteriorated in the last few years.

Detectives were still at the scene Sunday, securing a part of the apartment complex with police tape.

“Every time I woke up at night, I said, ‘My neighbour was murdered yesterday,’” next-door-neighbour Jan O’Leary said in disbelief. “We’re questioning, why would someone do such a horrendous act to someone who was disabled?”

Betty is remembered as a sweet woman who was an active member of the strata.

“She was very kind, very loving, very sweet woman, wouldn’t hurt a fly. Just a beautiful, wonderful person,” Hussey said.

Investigators from the VPD’s Major Crime Section and the BC Coroners Service have deemed the death a homicide.

“It is still very early in this investigation and our Homicide Unit is collecting information to help determine motive and who may be responsible,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

This is the 15th homicide in the city this year.

The VPD is asking anyone who has dash cam video in the area between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday or who was in the area and saw anyone suspicious to contact them at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith