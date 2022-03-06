Beaver rescued by White Rock RCMP expected to recover, wildlife centre says

An adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre. (Twitter/@WhiteRockRCMP) An adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre. (Twitter/@WhiteRockRCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener