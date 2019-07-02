

CTV News Vancouver





A road inside a Coquitlam park has been shut down to human activity, and will remain open only for bears for the next few months.

Metro Vancouver announced Oliver Park road in Minnekhada Regional Park is closed to vehicles in an effort to keep both bears and people safe.

“This closure is expected to last about three months and is based on bear activity in the immediate area, developing blueberry crops and the potential for negative human-bear interactions,” the organization wrote in an advisory.

They also caution park-goers to stay at least 100 metres back from any bear and to never approach them – they’re “wild, unpredictable animals” and can move faster than people.

The advisory warns would-be explorers that if they do encounter a bear to be prepared to double-back and retrace their route if cycling or on foot, while staying calm and backing away slowly.

Access to Minnekhada Park will be limited to the Quarry Road entrance but will remain open nevertheless, and Metro Vancouver tweeted “on-going bear monitoring will determine need for additional closures.”

Minnekhada Regional Park borders the northern side of the Pitt River, in the city’s Burke Mountain area.