Conservation officers are working to remove a bear stuck in an underground parking garage in Coquitlam's Henderson Place Shopping Centre.

The BC Conservation Officer Service was dispatched to the scene near Pinetree Way and Lincoln Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of the trapped animal, Sgt. Todd Hunter said a statement.

Hunter said crew members plan to tranquilize the bear and take it away before considering what to do with it.

The sergeant said there is little risk to public safety, but those in the area are being asked to give officers enough room to work safely.