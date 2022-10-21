Bear spray suspects barricade themselves in Vancouver grocery store: police

Two men have been arrested after barricading themselves inside a downtown Vancouver grocery store following an alleged bear spray attack Friday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted that the suspects had weapons on them and a crisis negotiator was called in.

VPD tells CTV News that the suspects bear sprayed two people near Burrard and Smithe streets just after 8 a.m. in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

The suspects then entered the nearby IGA and barricaded themselves inside the washroom, police say.

"Staff called VPD for help, and the store had to be closed to customers while a VPD crisis negotiator worked to safely resolve the situation," says Sgt. Steve Addison.

"The suspects surrendered to police just before 11 a.m. and were taken into custody."

An investigation into the bear spray attack is ongoing.